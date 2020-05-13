Sanwo-Olu hails Gambari’s appointment as Buhari’s COS

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated Professor Ibrahim Gambari as the new Chief Of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as the right man for the job.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement signed on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Wednesday said Professor Gambari is a man of impeccable character, right temperament, leadership and knowledge.

He said: ‘‘The choice of Professor Gambari as successor to the late Mallam Abba Kyari by President Muhammadu Buhari is commendable. Gambari is not just an academic or a diplomat, he is a fine gentleman, a decent Nigerian who epitomizes the Nigerian dream.

‘‘My personal and official interactions with Professor Gambari have brought about nothing but meaningful development. He is a man of many parts.’’

Sanwo-olu said the several years of experience garnered by the newly appointed Chief Of Staff in various fields of international diplomacy and politics, academics, research and management, would help the President and Commander In Chief in the onerous tasks of administering the nation.

‘‘I have no doubt that Professor Gambari’s appointment is a major win for the presidency and the nation as a whole, especially coming at a time when Nigeria is confronting a major challenge with global outlook.’’

The Governor, however, urged Nigerians to support the new Chief of Staff, saying the nation has a lot benefit from his varied skills.

