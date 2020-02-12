Sanwo-Olu gives double promotion to level 08 officer for developing Alausa Sabi App

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave a surprise double promotion to level 08 officer, Mr. Oluwaseun Ogunmolu in the state public service.

Ogunmolu, who is a software developer, is to move from level 08 to 10.

Sanwo-Olu made the public pronouncement while commending Ogunmolu, who developed an App, named: ‘Alausa Sabi’.

The App is designed to address information you need to know about Lagos State Public Service and the state.

Ogunmolu presented the App at the Ministry of Establishment, Training and Pensions organized ‘The Service: A Disruptive S.H.i.F.T’, held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja on Wednesday.

Ogunmolu , who joined the service on level 08 in 2017 said he decided to create the App so that every civil servant would have at his finger tip all and any information about Lagos public service.

Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu urged civil servants to be at their best at all times, “let people see something different about Lagos State officials.

“You must give your best, your 100 per cent in your work because that is what determines your future, cherish what you have, hold it fast and do your best”.

The governor disclosed that henceforth the service was going back to the old tradition where performance determines promotion to the rank of Permanent Secretary.

“So, know that you are being watched, let your work speak for you, let it demonstrate your capacity and capability to perform as a civil servant”, Sanwo-said.

Speaking earlier, Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, Mrs. Ajibola Ponle, said SHIFT is about shifting the way we think, behave and do things.

The disruptive SHIFT, she said, “is a knowledge sharing platform that will enable public servants see the world through some else’s eyes.

“Most often in public service, it is a challenge to share knowledge within the system and also identifying the officer with vast experience and exposure,” adding that the initiative is part of effort aimed at co-creating a 21st century workforce in Lagos State public service.

‘S.H.i.F.T’, according to her, stands for: Simple, High impact, Interactive, Focused and Transformational.

She added that the message was expected to either disrupt, change or deviate the thoughts, actions and behaviours of the state public service from the status quo.

