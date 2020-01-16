Sanwo-Olu: Empowerment programme underway for widows of fallen heroes

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the state government will incorporate a special empowerment programme for widows of fallen heroes as a way of support.

The Governor stated this while granting an interview to newsmen during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day at Remembrance Arcade, TBS, Lagos.

The Governor led other dignitaries to lay wreaths after inspecting guard of honour to commemorate the event.

While responding to a question on programme aimed at taking care of the widows of fallen heroes, Sanwo-Olu said the ministry of Home Affairs was in charge but promised, “We can as well focus on the widows of our fallen heroes.

“In our next programme, we will deliberately look for the widows of our fallen heroes and give them empowerment where they can begin to fend for their families and themselves.

“Speakjng specifically about Nigerian Legion, we have almost two thousands of them and we will continie to support them,” he said.

The Governor stated, “I ‘m happy we witness this year’s armed forces remembrance day. It is a grand finale, we started it about six weeks ago. It is something we will continue to do and give honour to our fallen heroes.

“As you can see prayers were offered and laying of wreaths which were witnessed by a detachment of all the security formatives in the state.

“You also saw a widow who is a lady who represented the wives of the fallen heroes. It is a clarion call to men who are serving. As regard Lagos state, we certainly cannot begin to blow our trumpet. We are a friendly security government.

“We will continue to collaborate, we will not discriminate and we appreciate every effort of all the divisions,” Sanwo-Olu said.

