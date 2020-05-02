Sanwo-Olu dedicates May Day to health workers, says sacrifice needed to defeat COVID-19

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday said a great deal of sacrifice is required from workers to emerge victoriois from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu made the remark during the maiden edition of his admimistration’s Workers’ Day commemoration at the State House, Marina.

Lagos is the epicentre of the global coronavirus in the country with over 500 cases as at this week.

The Governor had announced gradual easing of the current lockdown in the State as from May 4.

In his address to the few members of the labour union, who attended the event due to the social distancing order, Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated his commitment to workers’ welfare, saying that was responsible for the prompt payment of the new minimum wage and other social safety net introduced in the State for its workforce.

In his words, “The commemoration of Workers’ Day every year provides us an opportunity to remind ourselves that development must be far-reaching and inclusive for it to benefit society in general.

He noted that “the workers of Lagos State, across public and private sectors, and represented by various Labour Unions, are the engine-rooms of our economy, and the nucleus of wealth generation. This is why as an administration we will always seek harmonious relationship with the workers, for the progress and prosperity of our State.

“As a government, our concern is not just to win the phased battles against this virus, our determination is to win the war. We shall reclaim our land back from this marauding virus. We are on a collective rescue mission to take our land back.

“Our journey to the full reopening of our economy has resumed gradually, but we also know that there is still a long way ahead of us, and a great deal of sacrifice and selfdiscipline.

“The greater the level of sacrifice and discipline, the faster we will emerge on the other side of this challenge, triumphant and thankful.

“The pains of this present struggle are a necessary precursor to the emergence of a banner of victory over our dear State and indeed our nation.

“We are a resilient people. Invincibility is etched in our DNA. We will not bow to a virus. Let us maintain the pace of this great march to victory. Let us renew our commitment to working harder than ever to achieve our dream of a Greater Lagos.

“On our part as a government, we shall leave no stone unturned in our bid to improve the lot of our people.

“Let us keep observing the guidelines of social distancing, the use of face masks in public places, regular washing and sanitizing of our hands, and all the other measures put in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the State.”

While dedicating this year’s May Day to health workers, the Governor noted, “Since the virus began to ravage our communities and disrupt our lives, these heroes have not just been going to work daily, they have been going to war daily against this unseen enemy.

“To you our courageous doctors, nurses and paramedics, I render the heartfelt gratitude of the government and good people of Lagos State.

“To our security agencies who go out daily, defying the fear of the virus to keep our lives and property safe, this day belongs to you.”

He also acknowledged the dedication of street sweepers, medical waste handlers and PSP operators, saying “We will never forget your toil and the risk you are bearing during these very unusual times in our history.”

To the corporate bodies, which according to him, “provide essential services so that our people can work from home and stay safe, your place in history is assured! Someday, the story will be written and told in its fullness, of how we tamed this plague, and you will find your names written in gold.

Sanwo-Olu recalled that “Lagos State was among the very first States to reach an agreement with Labour on the implementation method of the new minimum wage for workers in the State Public Service.

“That we promptly agreed to pay the new minimum wage is demonstrable proof that we care about the welfare of our workforce. At the initial stage, I pledged to pay a little bit above whatever would eventually be agreed upon at the national level. We fulfilled that promise.”

