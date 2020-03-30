Sanwo-Olu congratulates Asiwaju Tinubu @ 68

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, A PC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his 68th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu in a message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the former governor of Lagos State as a pathfinder, a visionary leader and rare mentor, who has contributed in no small measure to the socio-political and economic development of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said: ‘‘What do you say about a man of many parts on the occasion of his birthday? A visionary, a leader, with exceptional abilities in different areas of human endeavours. Indeed, his achievements are almost impossible to capture in a single book, not to say in a mere statement.

‘‘Asiwaju as pathfinder, navigated and charted the developmental course of modern Lagos, raised the bar of governance and public service in the State.’’

The statement further described Asiwaju as ‘‘welfarist, a cheerful giver and an epitome of humility and humanity.

‘‘Asiwaju’s strength lies in his firm belief in a united and indivisible Nigeria that is devoid of religious and ethnic bigotry. This has enabled him to provide the right leadership, made the right decision in the overall interest of the country most of time.’’

Describing the Jagarban Borgu as an astute politician, Sanwo-Olu said: ‘‘It is no news to the world that the story of Nigeria’s democracy today would be told without Asiwaju’s name boldly written in gold.’’

He wished Nigeria’s political leader a birthday full of joy, even as the country and the rest of the world battle the ravaging COVID-19.

For a better society

Total Views: 62 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

