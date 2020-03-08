Sanwo – olu commits to tackling of human rights abuses

Wife of the Lagos State governor, Dr. Mrs Joke Sanwo-olu said the government is working towards ensuring that issues concerning abuse of human rights in the state are confronted with the required vigor and vitality.

Dr. Joke who was represented by the wife of the Executive Chairman, Egbe Idimu LCDA, Mrs. Omololu Sonyaolu Oloowopeju at a symposium organized by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to commemorate the 2020 International women’s day, themed ‘Each for Equal’ called on men of good conscience to stand in solidarity with women to create a bold, visible and united force for gender equality.

She said the onus is now on everybody to lend a voice to gender equality for the benefit to be enjoyed

According to her, it is in our collective interest to do so and we must not shy away from that.

Commending the men of good conscience standing bin solidarity for men, she notes that the campaign has been rightly drawn on the notion of collective individualism basically signposting the fact that we are all part of the world.

According to her, the Lagos State government is joining the rest of the world to celebrate the cultural, socio economic and political achievements of women and efforts made to by the corporate organisations to close the gap.

” We are all stakeholders in the project to create a gender equal world. In line with the global solidarity for gender equality, championed by the United Nations, which the federal government through the Federal ministry of women affairs has already keyed into, the Lagos State government recently launched the ‘E for She’ movement to protect the right of women and girls.

“In Lagos State, we are passionate about protecting the rights of women and and girls, giving women equal with men.

“As a matter of fact, the present administration of Babajide Sanwo olu has apparently demonstrated it’s commitment in this regard with the number of women in the state executive council and other initiative, especially targeted at women empowerment,” she said.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Mr. Oscar the NSE prioritizes issues of gender equality.

He said the exchange is working assiduously to accelerate the achievement of the United Nations sustainable development goals number five, which seems to empower all women and girls by 2030.

He said the exchange has embarked on series of activities, including endorsement and continued commitment to women empowerment principles, continuous tracking of women participation in the national council and executive management..

Onyema however, noted that the hope gotten from the demutualization of the exchange has risen the number of women of women in it’s national council from 30%to close to 40%.

“Looking ahead, the NSE continues to explore ways to advocate for gender parity issues. Plans are currently underway to launch the Nigeria too equal initiative, a three year project in which the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the NSE will collaborate to reduce unemployment and enterprenueral gap in Nigeria.

” The program will support the private sector to increase women participation as leaders, employee, customers and enterprenus through favourable workplace policies, products and services that targets women market segment” , he said.

He maintained that the international women’s day has evolved over the years to become not only a day to engage the contributions of women in the society, also to explore the the world of opportunities available to women.

He however, stressed the need to empower women to reach their highest to potential in all sphere of endeavor.

The NSE boss further noted that this is a course the exchange is truly proud to support.

Speaking further he said that the multiplier effect of gender parity on families, communities, economies and nations is enoumous.

