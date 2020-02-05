Sanwo-Olu cautions newly recruited 1017 LASTMA officers against corruption

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State government on Wednesday inducted 1017 officers to the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) to enhance traffic operation in the State.

Speaking at the Passing out parade at LASTMA headquarters, Oshodi, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu tasked the officers to be diligent and shun corruption.

The Governor, who adorned the LASTMA uniforms in company of his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said, “Traffic in Lagos is over 10 times in comparison to national average.”

While congratulating the inductees to have been privileged to be recruited, Sanwo-Olu said, “I urge you to see your recruitment as an opportunity to serve.

“Our administration will continue to support you. We will do more to support you. Your induction is to ease movement of people and goods.

“We have zero tolerance on corruption or financial inducement. Harassment of citizens will be frowned at. Let’s be civil, firm and decisive,” the Governor said.

Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Frederic Oladeinde told the inductees, “your employment as of officers of LASTMA demonstrates the commitment of the Governor to attend to traffic issue in the State.”

Oladeinde explained that “transportation impacts directly on any functional economy. On your new job, you must show commitment, dedication and discipline.

“There is no place for corruption, I urge you to tread carefully,” he said.

In his welcome address, LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Olajide Oduyoye disclosed that the Governor had been exceptional as that was the first time a sitting Governor would attend any induction ceremony of the organization, he also advised the inductees not to allow temptation to ruin their career.

“Today marks a new dawn, before you were wearing black and white. A lot of people didn’t accord you respect but today you are wearing the uniform.

“The uniform is an authority. With the authority comes a big responsibility. The job is not a small job, we expect you to do extra and be magical.

“All we asking you is to present yourselves accordingly for you to be respected.

“I want to plead with you not to allow temptation in your work. Don’t allow temptation to wane your career,” Oduyoye charged the new inductees.

For a better society

Total Views: 231 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

