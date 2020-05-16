Sanwo-Olu appoints Shomade as GM LASURA

… Wants budget slashed by 25%

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu has approved with immediate effect, the appointment of a seasoned planning and development expert, Ajibike Faidat Shomade as the General Manager of the Lagos State Urban Renewal Authority(LASURA)

She holds a Masters of Business Administration degree in Management Marketing from Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomosho and a Higher National Diploma in Town and Regional Planning from the Lagos State Polytechnic. She received both local and international trainings in property and legal documents development and emotional intelligence among others. Ajibike Shomade had served the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation(LSDPC) where she rose to the level of General Manager Property and Land Management from 2017 to 2018. As a manager of human and material resources, she is verse in executive team leadership, policy improvement and documentation skills among other core competent areas. For a better society

