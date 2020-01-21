Sanwo-Olu appoints five new permanent secretaries … Gives hint on workability of UK/Africa investments

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of five new Permanent Secretaries.

A circular released on Monday by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, confirmed the appointments as part of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s giant strides to attain the set objectives espoused in the THEMES agenda.

Okunola listed former Director of Financial Intelligence and Research at the State Treasury Office, Mr. Olujimi Ige as the new Permanent Secretary at Debt Management Office (DMO), a former Director of Finance and Accounts of the State Auditor General, Mrs. Ajenifuja Kafayat Adetokunbo is Permanent Secretary, Parastatal Monitoring Office while Mr. Adeniji Hakeem Oduyinka, who until now was Director of Commerce at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives moves up as Permanent Secretary, Office of the Civic Engagement. Also former Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Thorpe Isaac Olusina becomes the Permanent Secretary of the same Ministry.

The circular names Dr. Aina Olugbemiga Ayoola formerly the Medical Director at Massey Street Children’s Hospital as the Permanent Secretary of the Primary Health Board.

The statement noted that all the appointments, which have different deployment dates take immediate effect.

While new Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Strategy resumes on the 8th of February, his Primary Health Board counterpart will take over the mantle on the 23rd of February.

Okunola wished the new Permanent Secretaries a most rewarding and impactful tenure.

In another development, Governor Sanwo-Olu has called for equal partnership between United Kingdom and African countries if it hoped to have genuine global development.

In a release by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, the Governor made the remark while speaking to journalists at the sideline of the UK-Africa Investment Summit that opened in London on Monday, the Governor reaffirmed that his administration will bring new opportunities that will improve the lives of Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu who joined President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo for meetings on trade and investment noted, “It is truly a function of who is a partner, who stands and sees you as a fellow partner, not behind, not in front but standing right beside you and sees you and the challenges you have and asking ways which we can work together.

“So for me, those points truly suggest that we can begin to see true partnership come out of conversations like this.

“For us, it is to see what type of giver you are, are you seeing us as equal partners or master to servant relationship. At the end of the day, what we will be seeking to achieve is what is the greatest good for the greatest number? What are those additional benefits that we see and believe that have potentials to improve the lives of our people?”

The UK-Africa Investment Summit is attended by African leaders, international business Chief Executives and heads of international organisations with the aim of creating new partnerships that will deliver more investments and jobs to the benefit of people and businesses in African countries and the United Kingdom.

The Governor also noted that it is a major opportunity for Africans, most of all Lagos, stating that if the summit is not properly tapped, it could be transferred somewhere else.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the State Government is open for transactions that will make Lagos better, emphasising on the importance of time.

