Sanwo-Olu appoints Akiolu, police boss as co-chairmen of advisory committee on community policing

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed His Royal Highness, Oba Rilwan Akiolu and the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu as the co-chairmen of the State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC).

The Governor made the disclosure at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, saying the Committee shall be the highest level of custodian and oversight for Community Policing in the State.

Other members of the Committee, according to the Governor include, Heads Security Agencies in the State; representatives of Police Community Relations Committee, Apostle Kehinde Sowemimo; the Christian Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola; the Muslim Community, Sheikh Sulaiman Abou-Nolla, the Chief Imam of Lagos; Lagos West Senatorial District, Mr. Adegbola Adedotun; Lagos East Senatorial District, Mr. Olaoluwa Muheeb Babatunde and Lagos Central Senatorial District, Mr. Oginni Olufemi Lawrence.

Also inaugurated was the State Community Policing Committee (SPAC) “which would be responsible for managing and coordinating the State-level operations of the Community Policing programme, fostering security awareness, and monitoring the progress of Community Policing in the State.

Members of the SPAC include, representatives of the State Commissioner of Police, DCP Etim Oqua Efiom; the Traditional Institution, His Royal Highness, Oba Momodu Ashafa; the Christian Association of Nigeria, Bishop Stephen Adegbite and the Muslim Community, Bashorun Sikiru Alabi.

Other members are, representatives of Police Community Relations Committee, Prince Sunny Yemi Adenowo; Civil Society Organisations, Mrs. Blessing Abiri; the National Council of Women Societies, Lagos State Chapter, Alhaja Agoro; the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter, Mr. Lookman Enitan Aminu; People Living with Disabilities, Hon. Israel Akiode, and the Nigeria Bar Association, Prince Dele Oloke.

According to the Governor, “the SPAC Committee will assist the Nigeria Police Force in the identification, vetting and selection process of Community Police Officers (CPOs) within your communities;

“Help identify security threats in your communities and work with the Police Force and the CPOs in evolving appropriate strategies for addressing them; advise on general security issues as they affect your communities, among others.

Sanwo-Olu hinted that additional Committees will be constituted and inaugurated, to take the Community Policing concept down to every neighbourhood.

This according to him will include Area Command Community Policing Advisory Committee; Local Government Community Policing Advisory Committee and Divisional Community Policing Committee.

The Governor charged the appointees, “This is a task that must be fulfilled with patriotism, integrity and diligence. Each and every one of you must wake up every day asking the question: How can I contribute to translating the laudable vision of community policing into flawless street-level implementation?

“You will all agree with me that improved security is not a theoretical concept, it must be felt on the ground by all and sundry. It is my fervent hope and desire that we will very soon begin to enjoy the dividends of these reforms, in every part of the State.

The Governor explained that, “One of the primary responsibilities of any government to the people it serves is the protection of lives and property. All over the world, security is a foundational element for governance. Without it, there is no basis or incentive for economic activity, for investment, or for prosperity.

“At the same time, security is a collaborative endeavor. It is clear that it cannot be seen solely as the responsibility of uniformed personnel; every citizen has a role to play in ensuring that the security architecture functions optimally.

“One of the inadequacies of our current policing systems has been the inability to tap the knowledge and intelligence that exists at neighbourhood and community level. The work that the Police are expected to do becomes more difficult when they are expected to do it alone. But we know that no matter how well-resourced or technologically advanced a Police Force might be, there is no substitute for the trust and support of the communities in which they operate.

“It is for this reason that today is a particularly important and auspicious day for the good people of Lagos State. We are gathered here to take an important step in the implementation of a long overdue policing reform effort – the Community Policing Initiative,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

