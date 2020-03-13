Sanusi speaks: Whatever God has not destined would never happen

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the dethroned Emir of Kano, led Friday prayers in Awe, Nasarawa State and also gave a sermon as the ad-hoc Imam.

It was his first public outing and first speech since he was removed from the Kano Emirate throne on Monday.

Sanusi who has been a prisoner of the police and DSS in Awe since Tuesday March 10, led the Friday prayers in the Central Mosque located in the Palace of the Emir of Awe, Alhaji Isa Abubakar.

Sanusi during his sermon, urged Muslim faithful to always obey God and accept His judgment in whatever happens.

He said that whatever happens to anyone is destined by God to happen; if not, there is no way it would happen.

He urged Nigerians to pray for peace and progress of the country, at large.

Sanusi, however, urged Muslims to fear God in all their activities, reminding them that every one of them must give account of his or her deeds in the hereafter.

Sanusi was giving his first public speech after he was dethroned by the Kano State Government. The police and DSS later banished him to Nasarawa State.

Among those that attended the prayer were Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Emir of Awe, Abubakar, and his Shabu counterpart, Alhaji Mohammed Bwala.

Security was tight during the prayer as armed policemen and other security personnel were deployed to Awe in a bid to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

Among the people who visited Sanusi in his Awe residence were his aged mother, family members and close associates.

