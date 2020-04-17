Sani reveals those to be arrested for violating lockdown

Former Senator, Shehu Sani has revealed people who should be arrested for violating the lockdown order of President Muhammadu Buhari to halt spread of Coronavirus.

According to Sani, those who should be arrested for violating lockdown orders are those who received the Government’s N20,000 alert or enough palliatives for their families and yet chose to violate the directives.

“It’s unconscionable to be trying and convicting poor people who are forced by hunger to violate the directives.

“There should be a more humane way of treating offenders whom we never provided for and who never “imported” or “invited” the virus to our country.

“The poor deserve an apology for paying the price for a virus they never brought in to our country,” he said.

