Sani pleads not guilty to bribery, fraud charges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has charged a former member of the Senate representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani, to two counts of bribery and advance free fraud.

Senator Sani, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday during his arraignment by the anti-graft agency at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Sani, who has been in the custody of the EFCC since December when he was arrested, pleaded “not guilty” to a two-count charge of bribery.

According to the charges, the former senator allegedly collected $15,000 from one Sani Dauda under false pretence on November 20, 2019, promising to give Ibrahim Muhammad, the chief justice of Nigeria, in other to influence some pending cases in court.

He also allegedly collected $10,000 from Dauda to bribe Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the EFCC.

Counsel to Mr Sani is asking the court to grant the defendant bail but the lead counsel to the EFCC stated he was just served the bail application notice a while ago.

The presiding judge, justice Inyang Ekwo has stepped down the hearing to 12pm to enable the prosecutor study the bail application.

He was charged with two counts of bribery and advance free fraud. For a better society

Total Views: 56 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

