Sani criticizes Osinbajo for saying Nigeria runs expensive govt

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator, has berated the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo for saying that Nigeria is running an expensive government.

Sani said Osinbajo should rather work with Buhari to cut the cost of governance, rather than call for a debate.

Osinbajo had over the weekend called for a debate on issues surrounding the size and cost of governance in Nigeria.

He had stated this while responding to questions from the immediate past Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, during a webinar, themed, ‘Economic stability beyond COVID-19’.

However, Sani in a tweet wrote: “You said Nigeria is running an expensive Government and you are a Vice President, instead of working with your boss to cut cost, you are calling for ‘debate’; You still want to meet Peter Obi for debate? Haba my Prof.”

