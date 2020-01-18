Sani claims N100m in lawsuit against EFCC

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district and civil rights activist, Shehu Sani, has sued the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for unlawfully detaining him for nearly three weeks.

In a suit document filed before Justice A. B. Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Gudu, Abuja, which was seen by us on Friday, indicated that the hearing would begin on Monday 20th January, 2020.

Counsel to the detained former lawmaker, Abdul Ibrahim, SAN, has asked the anti-graft agency and the proprietor of ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda to pay the sum of N100 million as damages for detaining his client illegally.

The prosecution lawyer filed the “motion under Enforcement of Fundamental Human Rights Procedure in the case between Sen. Shehu Sani vs EFCC and ASD Motors.”

The application was also filed for Senator Shehu Sani’s release, which was also due for hearing on Monday.

We reports that Senator Shehu Sani has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged $25,000 bribe which the ASD Motors proprietor, Alhaji Sani Dauda claimed to have offered him.

Shehu Sani has since denied the allegations, describing it as a “hoax and an attempt to dent his name in order to stop him from criticising the government of the day.”

