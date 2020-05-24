Sallah: Borno Police restrict vehicular movement, animal transport

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Borno State Police command has announced the imposition of restriction of vehicular, tricycles, bicycles, wheelbarrow and all forms of animal transportation in Maiduguri and Jere from 6am to noon on Sunday to enable Muslim have hitch free Eid el fitri celebrations.

The police in a statement by its spokesman, DSP Edet Okon, and made available to newsmen in Maiduguri, reiterated its commitment to ensue hitch free Eid el fitr Sallah celebrations.

“In pursuance, therefore, residents of Maiduguri metropolitan council and Jere local Council are hereby informed that there will be restriction of vehicular movement up till 12:00hours on the Sallah day. The restriction will affect all motor vehicles tricycle, wheelbarrow, bicycles and all form of animal transport”, the command said.

The statement said, ” The Borno state commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ndatsu wish to congratulate Muslim faithfuls during this occasion of 2020 Eid el fitr Salkah celebration”

The command said ” worshippers are therefore advised to arrive early to the Eid ground nearest to their hones for security screening to avoid eleventh hours rush/stampede . Also owning to the ravaging effect Corona virus, they are further advised to ensure use of face marks, , and to observe social distancing and other safety measures put in place by government “

DSP Okon further warned that sharp objects, knife, bags are not allow into the Eid ground, adding that parents/guardians are also advised to take proper care of their children to avoid cases of missing children.

The police also urged the general public to cooperate with the police and other security agencies deployed to the Eid ground.

For a better society

Total Views: 40 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

