Sallah: Borno NLC commends Gov Zulum for release of May salaries, pensions

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Borno State chapter has applauded Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for approving the immediate release of salaries and pensions to enable workers and retirees prepare early for Sallah.

The Borno State Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Bulama Abiso, who gave the commendation on Saturday, via his social media handles, said though the month is just half way, the early payment is intended to prevent rush preparations that could expose workers to demand-triggered inflation in cost of food, clothing and services. .

Abiso said: “The NLC in Borno State is happy with Governor Zulum’s tradition of consistency in payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities of retired workers. The NLC is particularly happy with the Governor’s compassionate approvals for early release of salaries in the middle of December ahead of last Christmas, in the middle of April ahead of Ramadan and now in the middle of May ahead of Sallah”.

“All of these show the Governor’s high degree of respect for workers and compassion for retirees, for which the NLC commend Governor Zulum and urges workers to rededicate themselves to lawful duties in the best interest of the public”, Abiso said.

For a better society

Total Views: 99 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

