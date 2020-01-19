Salah’s late strike gives Liverpool 2-0 win over Man Utd klopp’s side 16 pionts clear

Liverpool’s procession towards their first title in 30 years continued with a hard-fought win over Manchester United at Anfield. A win that extended their lead at the top of the table to 16 points with a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were the superior side but faced late United pressure as they defended Virgil van Dijk’s 14th-minute header before wrapping up the win in style in injury time – goalkeeper Alisson’s long clearance setting Mohamed Salah clear to spark wild celebrations among supporters now convinced that long wait is coming to an end.

Liverpool could have emphasised their superiority as Roberto Firmino had a goal contentiously ruled out by VAR for Van Dijk’s foul on David de Gea, while the United keeper touched Jordan Henderson’s shot on to the post and Salah missed an open goal from six yards.

United, who saw striker Marcus Rashford ruled out for a lengthy period before kick-off with a back injury, actually had chances of their own as Andreas Pereira turned wide of an open goal in the first half and Anthony Martial blazed over the top from an inviting position after the break.

It came as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side rallied in the second half, but it was to no avail as Salah struck and Liverpool march relentlessly on, with 21 wins from their first 22 games as United, the only team to take points off them this season, were beaten.

Man of the match – Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (left) has scored eight league goals for Liverpool since joining in January 2018, the most of any Premier League centre-back in that time.

