S’ Court affirms Benue election as Gov. Samuel Ortom floors Jime

The Supreme Court of Nigeria, on Tuesday, affirmed the election of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

The candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2019 Guber election, Barr. Emmanuel Jime, had dragged Ortom before the apex court, having lost at the tribunal and court of appeal.

But the Supreme Court, in a unanimous judgement led by Justice Sylvester Agwuata, said, “The judgement of the tribunal and Court of Appeal need not to be disturbed”.

The court, therefore, upheld the election of Governor Ortom of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Details shortly…

For a better society

Total Views: 63 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

