Row over Eleyowo chieftaincy title deepens, Deji faults ‘fake’ documents

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Deji of Akure,Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi has faulted the document allegedly issued on behalf of the Interim Chairman of Akure North Local Government,Rotimi Adeleye and signed by one Ayodele Olaoluwa over the Eleyowo chieftaincy tussle.

The letter was dated April 4,2020.

A statement by Deji’s spokesman, Adeyeye Michael, said the palace considered the letter as an affront to the revered stool of the Deji of Akure Kingdom.

It said, ” The disjointed content clearly showed the administrative inefficiency and negligence on the part of the author of such letter who should have known better on administrative procedure with respect to traditional institutions.

“It is indeed laughable, diversionary and a subtle way to confuse the unsuspecting public on the true situation of the Eleyowo Chieftaincy.

” The position of the court and state government is clear on this matter, affirming the authority of the Deji as the consenting and prescribed authority for the installation of minor Chiefs, Olus, Baales and Olojas in Akure North Local Government.This order remains unchanged.

The statement said it was just logical to say that the interim chairman of the council,Rotimi Adeleye who was in court as one of the prosecuting witness in the case between Oloba and the Deji which was lost by Oloba(the plaintiff) could now be involved in the sinister move to cause unrest and disaffection in Eleyowo, by using his office to encourage illegality and disobedience to lawful order.

” It is obvious that the author of the disputed document might have chose to play to the gallery despite being fully aware that the Deji remains the only appointing authority.

“The Deji’s palace wish to urge the interim chairman to avoid the use of his office in carrying out illegality as this may amount to contempt of the court on his part”.

The statement urged the people of Eleyowo and the general public to disregard the purported document which is of no effect, ultra vires, null and void.

The Akure royal palace emphasised that Chief Ojo Boboye remains the recognized Olu of Eleyowo and not Olomi Agunbiade as erroneously written by the local government council Chairman.

