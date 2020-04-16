Row over distribution of Palliatives package in Ondo

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Residents of Ondo town on Thursday have been reportedly rejected the palliatives meant to cushion the effects of lockdown occasioned by covid19 from the Ondo state government.

A source who spoke in confidence said the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs,Mrs Lola Fagbemi failed to involve the chairman of Ondo West local government, Adewale Adelakun and the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo before carrying out her plan to distribute the palliatives.

The development was said not to go well with the council chairman as Fagbemi’s action was against the directive of governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on how palliatives should be distributed to the people of the state.

It was alleged that Fagbemi had resolved to distribute the palliatives to humiliate Adelakun, who is not in the same camp with her in the ruling APC

Supporters of Adelakun were said to have besieged Ondo Civic Center scheduled as venue for the distribution of the palliatives and disrupted the process.

They were alleged to have been shouting ‘Ole,Ole’ (thieves ) on those who came for the distribution,asking them to leave the venue.

The commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs,Mrs Fagbemi however said “Sequel to the purported video and write-up being circulated on social media and whatsapp groups that Ondo West rejected government palliatives, it is necessary to put the records straight.

“The story was malicious and totally false.

“The general public should disregard the story behind this circulated video and write-up in its entirety as it was orchestrated by some mischievous politicians.

She said the arrangement for the distribution of the palliatives was only adjusted to enhance a conducive environment and atmosphere in ensuring that the palliatives get to the people in Ondo West regardless of political affiliations.

