Rohr accepts NFF’s contract, conditions

Super Eagles’ coach Gernot Rohr has accepted the Nigeria Football Federation’s contract and conditions offered to him last month.

NFF had insisted that following a new contract, Rohr would be paid in Naira and he has to reside in Nigeria. NFF president Amaju Pinnick revealed that other coaches were in contact with him in case Rohr refuses the contract.

Although Rohr accepted the contract, he, however, revealed to ESPN that he made some amendments to the said contract. He also disclosed that he waived three months worth salary to help NFF during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 66-year-old said he has two job offers he has not replied to, pending the final draft of his Nigeria contract.

For a better society

Total Views: 76 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

