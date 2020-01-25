Rivers State records 4 cases of Lassa Fever

The Rivers State Ministry of Health says it has received four suspected cases of Lassa fever in the State.

The Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Chinwe Atata made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt.

Atata said all the four cases have received prompt and adequate attention, adding that the resident diagnosed of Lassa Fever passed out in Edo State.

She said fifty-seven persons have so far been placed under surveillance.

Atata who advised the public to continue all necessary preventive measures stressed that sufficient quantities of commodities and drugs for therapeutic and preventive interventions are in stock in case of further challenges.

The acting Permanent Secretary of Rivers State Ministry of Health, therefore, urged the public to be calm as situation is firmly under control.

“We are working assiduously to ensure public health safety to exposed substance especially among public health personnel as first respondents.

“We are working in partnership with state and federal agencies and al stakeholders in the interest public health security and therefore, there is no cause for alarm.

“The situation we have recorded is firmly under control. In addition, we have enough self-sufficient quantities of commodities and drugs, ” she said.

