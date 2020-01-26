Rivers State is one of the most peaceful states because of God’s Blessing –Gov. Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that Rivers State is one of the most peaceful states of the country because of the blessings of God that flow from the prayers of Christians.

Speaking during the 2020 Diocesan City Wide Mega Crusade of the Diocese of the Niger Delta North in Port Harcourt on Saturday, Governor Wike said the relative peace in Rivers State is because God has honoured the prayers of the servants of God.

He said: “All through last year, despite the security challenges in the country, Rivers State remains relatively peaceful. The security of Rivers State is not because of the security agencies, but due to God’s enablement.

“The peace that come from God is necessary for all business activities to thrive and people to engage in education. “

Governor Wike said that his administration will continue to partner with the Church to further the development of the State.

He noted that Rivers State remains a Christian State and will continue to do exploits for the good of the people.

“You have heard this several times before and I will repeat it here before thousands of Christian Faithful who are Anglicans. Rivers State is a Christian State.

“No matter the Intimidation and conspiracy, we will continue to declare that Rivers State is a Christian State. We are reaping the blessing of God”, he said.

Governor Wike urged Christian Faithful not to relent in their prayers for the peace, security and development of Rivers State.

The Rivers State Governor commended the management of Elechi Amadi Polytechnic for providing the venue for the all-important City Wide Crusade.

He lauded the Anglican Diocese of Niger Delta North for the City Wide Crusade which has blessed the souls of thousands of Rivers people.

Speaking at the Crusade, Rev Uma Ukpai said that God is one of the citizens of Rivers State, noting that God will continue to fight the battles of Rivers people.

He thanked God for the life of Rivers State Governor for his commitment to the work of God. He urged Rivers people to continue to praise God to attract more blessings.

The Guest Preacher, Rev Uma Ukpai prayed specially for the peace, security and development of Rivers State. He committed Rivers State to God for the prosperity and peace of the state.

The 2020 Diocesan City Wide Mega Crusade of the Diocese of the Niger Delta North in Port Harcourt had the theme “AlThings are Possible .”

Popular Gospel Musician, Chioma Jesus led a medley of praise and worship songs at the crusade.

