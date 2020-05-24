Rivers records 27 new Coronavirus cases

* Manager of Prodest Hotel among the new cases

Rivers State has recorded 27 new positive coronavirus cases. The Manager of Prodest Hotel, Eleme is among the new positive cases.

This latest development validates the State Government’s proactive approach towards the fight against COVID-19.

Recall that Prodest Hotel was demolished two weeks ago because the owners violated Executive Order 7 which banned the operation of hotels.

The COVID-19 Taskforce members from the Local Government who went to enforce the Executive Order were brutalized and dehumanised leading to the death of one of them.

