Riot as Ogun residents accuse police of killing Shooting Stars footballer

There was a riot in Sagamu area of Ogun State following allegations that a footballer, identified as Kareem, was killed by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Saturday.

But the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said Kareem was knocked down by a vehicle while trying to escape from an officer of the Zonal Intervention Squad.

We reports that this is coming barely two days after some policemen attached to the anti-cultism squad of the Ogun State police command shot two traders in Abeokuta while chasing internet fraudsters.

Kareem, was a footballer recently signed by the Shooting Stars of Remo.

Information spreading on social media was that SARS operatives chased Kareem, otherwise known as Kaka, along Sagamu-Abeokuta highway, and shot him, on the pretext that he was an internet fraudster.

The incident has caused mayhem in Sagamu metropolis as indigenes trooped out to attack the policemen.

Debunking the allegations of SARS shooting of Kareem, Oyeyemi said:

“The footballer was not killed by a SARS officer. An officer from Zonal Intervention Squad went to arrest the guy. He said he was putting on a military cap. That’s the reason for the arrest in the first instance.

“So, he put the guy in the vehicle and on his way to Abeokuta, the vehicle which he put the guy into developed a mechanical fault. While he was trying to rectify the fault, the guy came down from the vehicle and as he was running away, an oncoming vehicle knocked him down,” Oyeyemi said.

For a better society

Total Views: 89 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

