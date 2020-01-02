Home Photo Gallery Rev (Mrs) Edith Mpamaugo , Founder Life Support Foundation Marks Christmas Get-Together...

Rev (Mrs) Edith Mpamaugo , Founder Life Support Foundation Marks Christmas Get-Together for Widows ,held at Assemblies of God Church Ojodu in Lagos

L-r... Wife of the Guest Speaker Mrs. Ugo Eme Tasie , founder of life support foundation Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamaugo and Guest Speaker Pastor (Engr) Eme Tasie, Mrs. Goodness Achu during the Christmas Get-together for Widows held at Assemblies of God Church Ojodu in Lagos .12/12/2019. ..PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

R-L… Wife of Former Lagos district superintendent Assemblies of God and  founder of life support foundation  Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamaugo, with Mrs Ugo Eme Tasie  Presenting Food item and Material to Sister Blessing Okechi  during the Christmas Get-together for Widows ,held at Assemblies of God Church Ojodu in Lagos .12/12/2019… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Guest Speaker Pastor (Engr)  Eme Tasie (right)  Praying for the widows at the Christmas Get-Together.

Cross Section of the widows at the Christmas Get-Together.

L-r… Sister Veronica Chiemela received a gift from founder of life support foundation  Rev (Mrs) Edith Mpamaugo.

L-r …Sister Eze Cecelia received a gift from founder of life support foundation  Rev (Mrs) Edith Mpamaugo. during the Christmas Get-together for Widows ,held at Assemblies of God Church Ojodu in Lagos…12/12/2019. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

