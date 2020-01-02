Rev (Mrs) Edith Mpamaugo , Founder Life Support Foundation Marks Christmas Get-Together for Widows ,held at Assemblies of God Church Ojodu in Lagos

R-L… Wife of Former Lagos district superintendent Assemblies of God and founder of life support foundation Rev (Mrs.) Edith Mpamaugo, with Mrs Ugo Eme Tasie Presenting Food item and Material to Sister Blessing Okechi during the Christmas Get-together for Widows ,held at Assemblies of God Church Ojodu in Lagos .12/12/2019… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Guest Speaker Pastor (Engr) Eme Tasie (right) Praying for the widows at the Christmas Get-Together.

Cross Section of the widows at the Christmas Get-Together.

L-r… Sister Veronica Chiemela received a gift from founder of life support foundation Rev (Mrs) Edith Mpamaugo.

Cross Section of the widows at the Christmas Get-Together.

L-r …Sister Eze Cecelia received a gift from founder of life support foundation Rev (Mrs) Edith Mpamaugo. during the Christmas Get-together for Widows ,held at Assemblies of God Church Ojodu in Lagos…12/12/2019. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

Total Views: 195 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

