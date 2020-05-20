Return to sites, Niger govt orders contractors

Amidst the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Niger State Government has called back all contractors handling various projects to sites.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello disclosed while inspecting some road projects under construction in Minna the state capital, said life cannot be put on hold because of Coronavirus.

He said normal life has to continue as it was not definite when the pandemic will be over, saying that as such government has move on.

He called on those handling the various projects to observe all the precautionary measures put in place to avoid contracting and spending the virus.

The Governor however expressed satisfaction with the level of work ongoing, adding that they would put pressure on the contractors to deliver the work on time before the rains set in.

The governor said any contractor found to be defaulting in executing their work in line with specification would have their contract terms terminated.

Projects inspected by Governor Bello include ongoing road construction at Morris Fertilizer Area and Tunga Low-Cost Road according to a statement by Mary Noel-Berje, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

