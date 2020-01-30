Resign now, Reps tells Service Chiefs

Worried over the deteriorating security situation in the country, the House of Representatives on Wednesday through a unanimous voice vote, called on the nation’s Service Chiefs to resign their positions.

This was part of the resolutions reached by the visibly angry lawmakers that took time at plenary to evaluate what they described as “worsening security” situation in the country.

In a motion by Hon. Abubakar Fulata, pointedly said that the Service Chiefs have outlived their usefulness and run out of ideas.

Fulata stressed that it will be to the detriment of the country if the present Service Chiefs are allowed to keep doing the same thing repeatedly and expect a different result in tackling the security challenges Nigeria is grappling with.

When Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila put the question, as moved by Futala, an overwhelming majority of the lawmakers voted in favour of the Service Chiefs to immediately resign from their offices.

