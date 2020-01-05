Residents upbeat ahead of 2020 National Sports Festival in Edo

Residents in Edo State are excited as preparations enter final stage ahead of the hosting of the 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF) in the first quarter of the year.

A cross-section of Benin residents, who spoke to journalists at the weekend, said with the level of preparation for the hosting of the national sports fiesta by the state government, the people are optimistic that the state will put up an impressive outing, even as checks at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium showed reconstruction is almost complete and the edifice wearing a new look.

A Benin resident, Mr. Darlington Ekele, said he is confident the state will put up an impressive outing, noting, “I am anticipating an impressive showing with the level of work we have seen the state government put in transforming the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.”

Another resident, Mr. Kenedy Aisosa, said the hosting of athletes from across the 36 states of the country for the games will translate to more business opportunities for hoteliers and airlines operators, ride hailing service operators, among other business in the state.

“For me, I see the hosting of the 2020 National Sports Festival as more business opportunities for more persons to create wealth and jobs for people in the state. The state government is doing well with the preparations to host the athletes and other sports enthusiasts visiting Edo for the sports fiesta,” he said.

The state government has assured that arrangements are in top gear for the successful hosting of the sports festival, noting that modalities are being finetuned to host over 8,000 athletes and sports enthusiasts across the country to an unforgettable championship at the National Sports Festival.

It said the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium is as good as ready to host the games after a successful novelty match to test-run the football pitch and the lighting of the newly rebuilt stadium.

