Residents flee Ondo Community over Herdsmen’ attack; three killed in one week

The residents lamented that some Fulani herdsmen had been attacking them.

It was learnt that three persons were killed on their farm during the week and nothing had been done to curtail the ugly incident.

They also alleged that a helicopter came into the forest of the community and dropped some ammunition for the herdsmen.

According to them,the matter was reported at the police station but no action was taken by the security agencies.

A resident of the community who spoke in confidence said the entire community had been living in fear, saying some of the residents had begun to relocate from the community following the Fulani herdsmen’s attack .

He said:”The Fulani herdsmen has killed three persons in this community, in just one week. They killed a rice farmer, Jacob Odushe and his son, Adura this week. They killed another boy, Victor Ejeh. The boy’s corpse was found in the bush after a week that he was declared missing. The cuts on his body showed that he was killed by the bandits .

” Again, few days ago, a helicopter was sighted in our community and we later found out that the helicopter brought some arms and ammunition into the bush for the herdsmen to continue in their attack against us.

” We want to appeal to the state government to come to our aids , we need serious presence of security agencies in this community and we don’t want to be taking laws into our hands.”

The Special Adviser to Governor Akeredolu on Security Matters Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, confirmed the killings in the community but said the governor had sent some security agents there to maintain law and order.

Dojuko said, ” I have been there, with some people , the people were so bittered about the man and his son that were killed. As they saw us they started protesting but I was able to calm them down.

” They were apprehensive of the fact that they said they saw a particular helicopter that came to the bush and they were suspecting that the helicopter brought some Fulani to the place to come and attack them probably at night .

” But Mr Governor has sent some solders there, as I am talking to you soldiers were patrolling the community.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Tee-Leo Ikoro could not speak on the matter.

He said he was at a meeting when a call was put across to him and could not respond immediately to the message.