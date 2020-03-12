Residents decry deplorable road situation in Ondo Community

DAMISI OJO,Akure

The abandoned two kilometres road project in the past five years in Arigidi,Akoko Northwest local government area of Ondo State is now traumatizing residents and prospective travellers in the area.

The previous Mimiko administration awarded the Ajowa-Gedegede-Ikaram-Iyani-Ibaram-Erushu-Arigidi-Ikare road project to a reputable contractor, who did the job from Ikare to Agbaluku-Arigidi and from Ajowa end along Ayere road to Imo Arigidi-Akoko.

The abandoned road is between Imo-Arigidi and Agbaluku-Arigidi ,which had remained impassable in the past five years.

It was learnt that several efforts had been made to draw the attention of the present Akeredolu administration to complete the road project without success.

In fact, the interdenominational prayers had been conducted on the abandoned road project to facilitate its completion, but had remained in the same bad condition.

Drivers and other road users plying Ikare-Arigidi to Ajowa-Akoko to the Northern part of the country particularly those conveying cement from Obajana in Kogi State had protested over its deplorable without response from appropriate authorities.

Two prominent monarchs, the Olubaram of Ibaram-Akoko,Oba Olusegun Atibioke and Onigede of Gedegede,Oba Walidu Sanni, urged the state government led by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu ,to extend his projects continuity scheme displayed at Oke-Alabojuto hill, Ikare.

The project was kick started by Mimiko government and completed recently by Governor Akeredolu.

Two community leaders in the area, Alhaji Aminu Basiru and Alhaji Yaya Sanni said the importance of the road as gateway to Ondo State from the Northern parts of the country cannot be over emphasized.

They expressed the need to revisit the abandoned road project now that rain had started.

