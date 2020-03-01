Reps want more traffic signs on majie highways

From Jonas Ezieke, Abuja.

The House of Representatives on Thursday called for the provision of adequate road traffic signs on federal highways.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Him Victor Mela (Gombe, APC) on the matter on the floor of the House.

Mela while debating the motion noted Nigeria has about 194,394 kilometers of road network which is the largest in Sub- Sahara Africa

He said that most of the roads were built more than 40 years ago and are not being properly maintained over the years.

He expressed worries noting that most integral elements of smooth flow of traffic on the highways is the proper posting of and and visibility of road signs which indicate the condition of the highway to the drivers.

He further was worried that most dangerous areas on the highway such as sharp bends, uphill downhill and blind spots do not have adequate warning signs and construction of site a situation that has caused many deaths.

Moreover, he also observed that most Armed Forces check points on the federal highway don’t have caution traffic signs from 50 meters away to the barricade indicating the existence of road blocks and this has caused many avoidable accidents.

He had argued that the provision of adequate road signs will mitigate road accidents on the highways.

Consequently, the House unanimously adopted the motion when the Speaker Hon.Femi Gbajabiamila put it to a vote.

Gbajabiamila further asked that the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing as well as Federal Roads Maintenance Agency FERMA ensure that traffic signs are installed on federal highways.

He added that Federal Roads Safety Commission FRSC should provide interim measures before permanent signs are put along the highways.

Lastly, the Speaker urged the House Committee on Works and FERMA to ensure complaince to the resolutions.

