Reps reject castration as punishment for rapists

The House of Representatives has voted against a prayer seeking to recommend castration for rapists.
The House, at the plenary on Thursday, considered and adopted a motion on the rising cases of sexual violence in Nigeria.
A member, Mr James Faleke, had recommended that persons found guilty of rape should be castrated.
Just before the prayer was subjected to a voice vote, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, however, asked what would happen to an older female who rapes a younger male.
The comment generated noise in the chamber, The PUNCH reports.
Putting the prayer to vote, the nays had it.
Details later…
For a better society
Total Views: 66 ,