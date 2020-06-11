Reps honour Abba Kyari, harps on training for younger Police officers

From Jonas Ezieke, Abuja.

The House of Representatives on Thursday honoured and also poured encomiums on a gallant senior Police officer Mr. Abba Kyari a Deputy Commissioner of Police urging the super Cop and his team to do more in crime fighting for the nation’s progress.

The House also urged the Police officer and his team to train more younger Police Personnel in all the six geo-political zones of Nigeria so as to minimize criminal activities in all parts of the country.

Members of the House took their time to extoll the achievements of the Police officer who is the arrowhead of the Inspector-General of Police IGP’s intelligent Response Team IRT that had bursted most of the criminal syndicates in the country.

Some of the lawmakers that spoke at plenary before an award was bestowed on the gallant officer by the House commended him for his commitment and dedication to duty in the onerous task of riding the entire nation from crimes and criminality.

The lawmakers most of whom are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC include Hon. Shehu Koko (Kebbi, APC), Hon.Usman Bello Kumo (Zamfara, APC), Hon. Benjamin Kalu (Abia, APC ), Hon.Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim (Yobe, APC), Hon.Tahir Monguno (Borno, APC) and Hon.Nkiruka Onyejeocha (Abia, APC).

Speaker of the House Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila who later bestowed an award of honour to the gallant officer described the senior Police officer as an exceptional super cop.

He said that award to a person by any House of parliament is the highest award anywhere in the world and commended the crime fighting efforts of the Police boss and his team members.

Earlier, immediately after he was admitted into the House, the House Leader Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa had read the the citation of the Police officer. He who was born in 1975 in Maiduguri Borno State and enlisted in the Police Force in the year 2000 after obtaining a bachelor’s degree.

Kyari who was highly elated said that he accepted the award with a deep sense of humility.

He said, “I will never forget this day in my life, this is a very good pace that the House is setting such that whoever does well would be honored same way. I would like to dedicate this award to my team especially those that have lost their lives in the line of duty “.

He thanked the entire House leadership and member, Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adams and the Intelligent Response Team IRT members for the commitment to crime fighting noting that the challenge is enormous.

