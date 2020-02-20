Reps applaud Dangote Refinery on local content implementation policy

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Local Content have commended Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals for its strategic implementation of the Nigerian Content Act in the construction of the refinery and fertiliser projects.

Vice Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Local Content, Dr. Ibrahim Hamza, who led other members on oversight visit to the refinery, fertilizer and jetty, said the committee members were satisfied with the standard of facilities and local content input at the facilities.

Specifically, the House Committee members scored Dangote Refinery and Fertiliser almost 90 per cent compliance to local content development and praised Aliko Dangote’s multi-billion dollars’ investments in the refinery as well as his vision for the growth of Nigeria’s downstream sector.

He assured Dangote of the National Assembly’s support for the construction of the refinery and petrochemical projects, while also promising to create an enabling environment for businesses in Nigeria to thrive.

Dr. Hamza stated: “We came to the refinery site assess the progress of the construction of the refinery and fertilizer plants. I can say that Dangote has almost 90 per cent compliance in local content development Act, which is beautiful and we are proud to be associated with Dangote Group of companies.

“What we have seen today is really perplexing and we hope to give him every little encouragement he will require from the National Assembly.

“In my 17 years of professional practice as an architect, this is one of the best plants inspection I have ever had. I will like to congratulate the management of Dangote for the brilliant work. I heard about this project several years ago and never thought that it is this big. I assure you that the National Assembly will really give him all the backings that he may require. With the caliber of young talents that we see here today, I can assure you that the future of Nigeria is bright.”

In her presentation to the House Committee Members, Head, Learning and Development, Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Dr. Ebele Oputa said the company is training 900 Nigerian engineers in India who are expected to run the refinery and fertilizer plants.

She disclosed that the young engineers spent about six months in a refinery in India and acquired knowledge on how to manage refinery operations.

She said the training became imperative due to the commitment of Dangote Group to promote local content in the development of indigenous capacity. “The engineers are expected to also transfer the skills acquired to other Nigerians when the refinery becomes operational,” she added.

Oputa also disclosed that the company has also embarked on providing vocational skills in plumbing, welding, iron bending, auto mechanics and electrical works to the teeming youth population in its host communities.

According to her, the initiative is a demonstration of Dangote Refinery’s commitment towards capacity building and youth empowerment in the country.

Speaking on the progress of Dangote Fertiliser, Director Project, Dangote Fertiliser, Raghav Mathur, described Dangote Fertiliser Project as the largest Granulated Urea Fertilizer complex coming up in the entire fertilizer industry history in the World, with an investment of $2.5 billion and capacity of 3 Mil TPA.

He said the Dangote Fertilizer complex consists of Ammonia and Urea plants with associated facilities and infrastructure, to produce 3 MMTPA Urea. Mathur told the National Assembly members that the fertiliser plant has been completed and is awaiting commissioning.

