Remo Stars player’s death: IGP disbands zonal intervention squad

The Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, has disbanded the Zonal Intervention Squad the Squad following the death of a player of Remo Stars Football Club, Tiyamiyu Kazeem, in the hands of operatives of the Squad, Obada-Oko, Ogun State.

The IG announced the disbandment on Tuesday through the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Criminal Investigations Department Force Headquarters, Peter Ogunyonwo, when he accompanied the state Governor Dapo Abiodun on a condolence visit to the parents of the deceased in Sagamu.

Ogunyonwo added that the ZIS office would be handed over to the Ogun State Police Command.

He disclosed that a Police Inspector indicted in the matter has been dismissed, while other officers were on under investigation.

The DIG, who noted that the death of Kazeem would prompt the Police Force to carry out more reforms, maintained all officers involved in the circumstances that led to the death of the footballer have been arrested.

He said the ZIS operatives were on illegal duty and did not obtain clearance from police formation in Sagamu before they carried the arrest of the deceased.

Pledging that full Investigation would be carried out to bring those involved to justice, Ogunyomwo promised police would do everything possible to purge itself of “trigger-happy elements”.

Earlier, Governor Abiodun declared every instrument of government available would be used to unearth the circumstances of the killing and crisis that engulfed Sagamu.

Abiodun, who was also accompanied on the condolence visit by the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Kenneth Ebrimson and the State Director of Department of State Services, Mr David Tuska, pleaded with the Sagamu residents not to take laws into their hands, noting “the future of the state would be secured when people eschew violence and go about their businesses in a lawful manner”.

He appealled to the people of Sagamu to be law abiding and not give opportunity to criminals to perpetuate their acts in the town.

“We will use every means possible not only to ensure that justice is served, but that it is seen to have been served. We’ll work to ensure that this will be the last of such avoidable deaths in the hands of security officers in our State,” he vowed.

“Let us continue to preach peace, be law abiding and discourage those that want to take advantage of the situation to commit crimes,” he said.

Prince Abiodun, who attributed the criminal activities in the town to its size, population and being a border town, added that the State Government had distributed more security logistics to law enforcement agents, while additional police divisions had been established in the town.

While commiserating with the parents of the deceased on losing a promising star in his prime, the Governor assured that he would not die in vain, as Government would investigate and get to the root of the matter.

“The incident caused a lot of pain to us and that is why we are here to commiserate with you. God allowed this incident for a reason. I want to assure you that since it happened, we have left no stone unturned. We are closely monitoring the situation,” he noted.

He described late Kazeem as a rising star whose life was cut short in its prime, saying that the culprits who have been apprehended, would be made to face the full wrath of the law and to serve as deterrence to others.

The mother of the deceased, Mrs. Selimot Tiamiyu, while narrating the incident that led to her son’s death, said he was neither a robber nor a fraudster, but a young man who made a living playing football.

Receiving the Governor in his palace, the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, called for more police divisions to cope with the size of the town.

He appreciated the State Government for its efforts at restoring peace since the incident happened last weekend.

