Release Sanusi from confinement, court orders IGP, DSS

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered the immediate release of deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The order followed a suit filed by Sanusi against the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, on Thursday, over his detention.

Sanusi, in the motion ex-parte for his release, with suit number, FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020, filed by his team of lawyers led by Lateef Fagbemi, joined the Attorney General of Kano State and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, as 3rd and 4th respondents respectively.

Recall that Sanusi, after his sack as the Emir of Kano on Monday, was confined to Awe, a town in Nasarawa State.

Ruling on the suit filed by Sanusi, the judge, Anwuli Chikere, declared: “An interim order of this honourable court releasing the applicant from the detention and or confinement of the respondents and restoring the applicant’s rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria, (apart from Kano State) pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s originating summons.”

