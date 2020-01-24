Relaunching of Golden Morn by Nestle Nigeria Plc held in Ogun state

L-r …Director Federal department of Agriculture Mrs. Karima Babangida, Chief Timothy Adesiyan, (shareholder) MD/CEO Nestle Nigeria Plc Mr. Mauricio Alarcon, Mr. Okezie Boniface (shareholder) and Mr Matthew Akinlade (Shareholder).

L-r… Permanent Secretary , Ministry of Commerce and Industry Ogun State Aikulola Olu Ola, Commissioner for health Ogun state Dr Tomi Coker , Alagbara of Agbara HRM Oba (Barr) Jaleola Abimbola Agnnbiade, MD/CEO Nestle Nigeria Plc Mr. Mauricio Alarcon and Category Manager, Dairy Nestle Nigeria Plc Mr Aboubakar Coulibaly.

MD/CEO Nestle Nigeria Plc Mr. Mauricio Alarcon (Midle) pose with the Staffs during the relaunching of Golden Morn by Nestle Nigeria Plc held at Nestle factory Agbara Ogun State on 21/1/20/20… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

Total Views: 70 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

