Home Photo Gallery Relaunching of Golden Morn by Nestle Nigeria Plc...

Relaunching of Golden Morn by Nestle Nigeria Plc held in Ogun state

L-r... Category Manager, Dairy Nestle Nigeria Plc Mr Aboubakar Coulibaly, director Federal department of Agriculture Mrs. Karima Babangida, MD/CEO Nestle Nigeria Plc Mr. Mauricio Alarcon ,Alagbara of Agbara HRM Oba (Barr) Jaleola Abimbola Agnnbiade, Permanent Secretary , Ministry of Commerce and Industry Ogun State Aikulola Olu  Ola  , during the product relaunch  of Golden Morn by Nestle Nigeria Plc held at Nestle factory Agbara Ogun State on 21/1/20/20... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Director Federal department of Agriculture Mrs. Karima Babangida, Chief Timothy Adesiyan, (shareholder)  MD/CEO Nestle Nigeria Plc Mr. Mauricio Alarcon, Mr. Okezie Boniface (shareholder)  and Mr Matthew Akinlade (Shareholder).

L-r… Permanent Secretary , Ministry of Commerce and Industry Ogun State Aikulola Olu  Ola, Commissioner for health Ogun state Dr Tomi Coker , Alagbara of Agbara HRM Oba (Barr) Jaleola Abimbola Agnnbiade, MD/CEO Nestle Nigeria Plc Mr. Mauricio Alarcon  and Category Manager, Dairy Nestle Nigeria Plc Mr Aboubakar Coulibaly.

MD/CEO Nestle Nigeria Plc Mr. Mauricio Alarcon (Midle) pose  with the Staffs during the relaunching of Golden Morn by Nestle Nigeria Plc held at Nestle factory Agbara Ogun State on 21/1/20/20… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

Total Views: 70 ,

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply