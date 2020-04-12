Reconstruction of Alagbado Road excites Ibagun community, APC

Michael Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The people of Ibagun ward, Okelele in Ilorin East local government area of Kwara state have praised Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the ongoing reconstruction of the all- important Alagbado road.

Alagbado road is a major route leading to the Sobi Specialist Hospital, Ilorin which has been designated as isolation centre for the treatment of victims of infectious diseases.

The people of Ibagun ward, including the community and political leaders were delighted by the decision of Governor AbdulRahman to reconstruct the long abandoned road despite the danger its state of disrepair poses to the sick who daily pass through it to get to the hospital.

The Ibagun Progressive Union(IPU) and the All Progressives Congress (Ibagun ward) in separate statements conveyed the community’s appreciation to Governor AbdulRahman whom they described as a God- sent leader.

The chairman of IPU,Alh Kuranga Omomeji, in a ststement said: “We, the entire Ibagun community write to appreciate your, missionary, visionary and dogged transformation of the State and the Ibagun community in the spate of few months you held mantle of leadership as Executive Governor, Kwara state.

“Your gargantuan strides remind this community of that political maestro of the old Borno empire, Idris Kartakarmabi, whose historical achievements was second to none! Sir, you are indeed the Messiah of our time!

“The community is not unmindful of the commitment of our son, Mall Saadudeen Salaudeen, SA(political)’s repeated assurances of your avowed commitment to total transformation of the state. Ibagun community remains loyal and support your government a 100%. We never had it so good in the last 16years.”

Also in a statement signed by its chairman, Taiye Nurudeen Ajimoti, the APC, Ibagun ward said: “The Executive Committee, stakeholders and entire members of All Progressives Congress , Ibagun ward wish to register our profound gratitude to His Excellency Mallam AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq , the Executive Governor of Kwara State over various developmental projects going on in our community. Part of the projects include the completion of Alawonla – Dada Road, rehabilitation of Jagun – Alagbado Sobi Specialist Road, various sides drainages and replacement of damaged water pipes among others.

“We are indeed proud of your leadership and commitment towards making life easier for our people. We are overwhelmed with the development as the infrastructures had been dilapidated a long time and unattended to by the previous government. “

