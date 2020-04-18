Reason Oyo citizens must wear mask – Gov Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has made the wearing of face mask in public places, compulsory.

He announced this on Friday in Ibadan while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State COVID-19 Taskforce meeting held at the Government House.

Makinde, who noted that the directive was one of the measures to prevent, curtail and control the spread of coronavirus, said that the State COVID-19 Taskforce had decided to implement the measure.

“If you must leave your house to any public place, then you must wear a face mask,” he said.

He also said the state government would produce an initial one million face masks to kick start the mask-wearing policy in the state.

Governor Makinde added that the resumption date for workers had been tentatively shifted till 27 April, adding that the new resumption date would still be subjected to further evaluation.

He attributed the postponement to the report of the new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

“The total number of people that have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state has risen to 15>

“Out of this number, seven have been discharged and one transferred to Lagos,’’ he said.

