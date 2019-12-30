Reason Nigeria is moving backward – Abubakar Tsav

Elder statesman and former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, has identified corruption as the reason behind the backwardness of Nigeria.

He said Nigeria has refused to grow because of corruption and lack of unity.

Tsav made this assertion on Monday during the launching of the book, Integrity vs Power Play: Understanding the Buhari Phenomenon By Philip Agbese in Abuja.

Speaking shortly after being crowned Activist of the Year, the respected elder statesman decried how corruption has eaten deep into the Nigerian system.

According to him, “We are all aware that the reason Nigeria has refused to grow is because of corruption.

“We are backward because the level of corruption in Nigeria is high.

“Until we rise to challenge this cankerworm, Nigeria will not grow.”

Tsav recalled that during his early days, there was free education but the reverse is now the case.

He recalled with nostalgia, “During our earlier days, we went to free school, we were given free uniform but at the moment it is not so because of corruption.

“Our children need to rise and challenge this so we could move forward.”

