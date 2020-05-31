Reason many see me as sex symbol – Kimani

Kenya-born singer Victoria Kimani has explained her own perception she sees being a sex symbol as a totally different thing.

The Afropitan singer who is described as one of the most beautiful and sexiest women to ever graced the African music scene in a chat with Potpourri stated that see appears according to what her mind accepts.

In her words, “I don’t think that is a bad thing. I am quite aware of that. Besides, why should I apologise for owning up to what is mine. At times, I can choose to wear Hijab to cover it up. Sometimes, I decide to flaunt it. I don’t even look at what people say because this is me and I try to be myself oftentimes.

“It is people who look at me as sex symbol. I think seeing me as a sex symbol should be for some people because I have not worn anything my mind did not accept.

Kimani further said the way people see her dressing depends on who they are while the dressing is a thing of choice.

“If you are somebody who is extremely religious, the idea will be different. The dressing is a thing of choice, what others like might be what others hate,” she said.

Talking about how she gained access into the Nigerian music industry despite signing to a US-based record label, she said she wanted to do a pan-African music that would be accepted all over the continent.

“Before I was signed to Los Angelos Laker Ron Artest, I knew I had always wanted to come back home and do music that will be accepted in Africa as a whole. I knew that if I had gone to Kenya it could be cool but everyone knows that when you talk of music and entertainment in general, Nigeria is like Hollywood, compared to other countries in Africa.

“So I said to myself, I need to find myself here because there are so many talents. So many people including the media are so interested in music compared to Kenya where less than 65% of Kenyan youths are interested in music but here in Nigeria it is like 70%.

“So when I was in the US I told myself that I need to go back home and be a pan-African artiste; that artiste who will be able to move around the continent. So that was the reason for my coming in here.

I am so grateful to God, almost three years into the business I would say that I am getting closer to my goal but there is still a lot of work to be done,” she said.

