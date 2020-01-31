Reason I want more crisis in APC – Oshiomhole reveals

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said the crisis within the party has not stopped its victories in some elections recently conducted.

Oshiomhole said he wouldn’t mind the continuation of crisis in APC if it would lead to electoral victories for the party in future elections.

The APC Chairman stated this while hosting Kano State chapter of the party led by the state Governor, Umar Ganduje in Abuja.

According to Oshiomhole: “On my part, the victories we recorded especially in this rerun election is very timely.

“When I pick up newspapers and see where they are writing that APC is in crisis, and by the time you turn to the next page they will announce that APC has won this or that elections.

“I was like if crisis is what it takes to win elections, maybe we will continue to be in crisis.”

APC is currently experiencing an internal crisis, a situation that led to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki threatening to expel Oshiomhole from the state arm of the party.

Following the crisis in the party, former Minister of Information, Tony Momoh had insisted that Oshiomhole had no business interfering in the affairs of APC in Edo State because Obaseki was the leader of the party.

