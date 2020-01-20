Reason I support S’ Court judgment on Imo poll – Uwazuruike

The founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has thrown his weight behind the Supreme Court judgment on the Imo State governorship election.

Uwazuruike said he fully supports the the Supreme Court ruling which sacked Emeka Ihedioha and declared Hope Uzodinma governor of Imo State.

Speaking in Owerri, the Imo State capital yesterday, Uwazuruike explained that Ihedioha never won the 25 per cent constitutional requirements in the 18 Local Government Areas of the state before he was declared governor.

He said: “I want to talk about the Supreme Court’s case that removed Emeka Ihedioha and recognised Hope Uzodinma as the governor of Imo State. What is new about it? It did not start today.

“It started before Nigeria got independence. Everything started with the fake census that gave the whole results unimaginable numerical strength to the North. 19 states for the North, 17 states for the South, is that not injustice?

“You talk of Tanko Mohammed, what did he do? If the constitution says the President will appoint the chairman of the electoral body involving himself, what a country. Let me tell you It is an injustice that made me start Biafra.

“Both Emeka Ihedioha and Hope Uzodinma believe in the system. None of them believe in Biafra because they want to be this or that.

“Who is Emeka Ihedioha and who is Hope Uzodinma? Are they bigger than the system and you people are here dying for them? Even Tanko Mohammed I support him, even the verdict he gave.

“I want to ask did Emeka Ihedioha not rig the election? Did he get up to 25 per cent in 18 local government areas of the state? He didn’t.

“All the votes that they alloted themselves in Mbaise are they legal votes? Ihedioha rigged election through the INEC and Uzodinma got his own through the judiciary. So they should stop hitting their head.

“The two of them both Uzodinma and Ihedioha, are my friends I don’t support any of them, but I support all of them because they are our illustrious sons. They have been to my house and we interacted.”

