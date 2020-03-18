Reason I haven’t returned to coaching – Oliseh

Former Fortuna Sittard manager, Sunday Oliseh, says he is yet to receive the right offer to return to management after turning down two jobs from Belgian clubs.

Oliseh has been out of coaching for two years since he parted ways with the Dutch Eredivisie club in 2018.

In November 2019, the former Super Eagles captain turned down a mouth-watering offer worth €3m annually with another €1m in bonuses to manage an unnamed Turkish second division club, saying he wanted to be with his family.

He also rejected an offer from Waasland Beveren because the offer was “not suitable” for him, but he remains keen for a return to club football next season, while admitting he used his spell on the sidelines to prepare for his comeback.

“There were offers from teams in the lower division from Belgium but I will rather start the season with a new team,” he told Sports Extra.

Sports Extra gathered that the two Belgian teams who Oliseh is in talks with are Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and OH Leuven.

“What I have in mind is that I would like to be back soon, say in June, with a new club and for the pre-season.

“I know what I want and what I don’t want and that is the reason why I have had to say no to some offers I have received, but I’m preparing for the next one.”

The former Juventus and Ajax midfielder has called on everyone to take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously.

“Together we will beat this coronavirus but we need to help one another. I implore you to think of the older ones, family, less informed, the less fortunate ones who cannot afford to buy soap for example. No handshakes nor cheek kisses and wash hands regularly.

