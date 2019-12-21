Reason FCT 2020 budget was increased to N278bn – Kyari

The Senate on Friday approved N278 billion for the 2020 Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) budget, against the N232 billion earlier presented by the FCTA, NAN reports.

Chairman of the Senate Committee, Sen. Abubakar Kyari (APC Katsina) said the committee, in carrying its oversight duties on the budget proposal, identified critical areas of need for development to ensure improved living standards of inhabitants of FCT.

He said funds would cater for critical needs such as security, roads, water, health education and development of satellite towns within FCT.

Kyari said the committee empowered and gave matching orders to the chairman of FCT Internal Revenue Service to provide a one-stop shop for tax collection and other revenue collecting sources.

The lawmaker noted that out of the total N232,875,365,947, Budget proposal presented by the FCTA, the committee recommended N278,355,365,947.

He said that N55, 878,241, 095 was recommended for personnel costs, while N62,343,723,435 was for overhead cost and balance of N160,133,401,417 was for capital expenditure.

He said the Senate and the House of Representatives Committee on FCT had harmonised the differences in the budget.

Kyari said the FCTA budget implementation was due to begin from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan,in his remarks, thanked the committee for working on the budget in record time.

