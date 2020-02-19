Reason Buhari can’t sack Service Chiefs – Boss Mustapha

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) has explained reasons why Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari cannot sack service chiefs now.

He lashed out at those calling for their sack, saying that there are processes that must be followed to effect their sack.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, Mustapha admitted that the nation was in a very difficult time now and that everybody was needed to be on board.

“We need synergy within intelligent community, within the military formations that will help fight this war. We are in a very difficult situation and when we begin to create cracks and divisions, who will be the beneficiaries? The adversaries are the ones that are going to exploit those deficiencies and further the cause of destabilising the nation,” he said.

Mustapha, who spoke with newsmen after a book presentation titled: “CAN, Religion, politics and power in Nigeria,” by former General Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), Engr Samuel Salifu.

According to him, what the government needed at this moment was for everybody to be on the same page, fight the battle of securing the nation for protecting lives and property and ensuring that every Nigerian had the opportunity to live a prosperous live.

“I think that should be our main focus. You don’t sack people like that. There are processes and I believe that at the opportune time, those processes will be followed. You don’t just wake up and say sack people, it doesn’t happen like that,” he said in a report by the Nation.

