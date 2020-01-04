Real overcome Getafe test to put pressure on Barca

Defender Raphael Varane helped Real Madrid to a hard-fought 3-0 win at Getafe on Saturday, their first La Liga victory in four matches, to provisionally go ahead of Barcelona at the top of the standings.

The France defender forced the opening goal for Real in the 34th minute, out-jumping goalkeeper David Soria to meet a cross from Ferland Mendy which rebounded off the keeper into the net for an own goal.

Real were missing captain Sergio Ramos through suspension and were tested to the limits by seventh-placed Getafe at a sold-out Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium and the final scoreline flattered Zinedine Zidane’s side.