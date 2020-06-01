Real Madrid join race for Ndidi

Real Madrid have reportedly joined the race to sign Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi.

According to Todofichajes, Arsenal will face competition from Los Blancos for the Nigeria international’s signature.

Ndidi is fast establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in the English Premier League and his rise in form has not gone unnoticed with Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain also having previously been linked with the 23-year-old.

The Lagos-born midfielder joined the Foxes from KRC Genk in January 2017 and has scored eight goals in 130 appearances for the English Premier League club thus far.

Ndidi has taken his game to a new level this season and has been key to Leicester’s success under Brendan Rodgers as the club eye a return to UEFA Champions League football.

With a transfer value of around €36 million, Leicester would make a substantial profit if they decide to sell the Super Eagles midfielder who has been caped 34 times by his country. Ndid is contracted to Leicester until 2024. (African Football)

